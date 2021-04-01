Roosevelt Island Girl Scouts Brownie Troop 3233 Challenges You To Discover And Decode Hidden STEM Kindness Rocks Planted Monday April 5 - Still Time To Buy Girl Scout Cookies Too
Roosevelt Island Girls Scout Brownie Troop 3233 Leaders Susy del Campo and Fay Christian report:
Girl Scouts Brownie Troop 3233 are inviting all Roosevelt Island Community to participate in our project, which is fun, exciting, a mystery, safe and STEM related.Our troop will be planting STEM Kindness Rocks, that we call “Port Key Rocks”,Our Girl Scout Brownies created together the Port Key Rock Decoder, seen below,
The Port Key Rocks will be planted this Monday April 5th in the afternoon. We encourage all to participate finding as many rocks you can, decoding them and then you can email us pictures to ritroop3233@gmail.com or use hashtag #ritroop3233 on Instagram.We ask that you leave the rocks where you find them, so more children, teens and adults have an opportunity to find one and try their STEM abilities. We are planting 40-43 Port Key Rocks.Why we are doing this? This is a Take Action Project for our community, so the Brownies can complete their “Think Like a Programmer” series, which they have been working on online with a Harry Potter theme for the past 4 weeks.Girl Scouts is much more than selling cookies.For the past 2 years, Troop 3233 has been working smart, hard and with a smile to make an impact in our community. We:
- have been hostess for the “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Repurpose” annual event organized by iDig2Learn,
- hosted a candy station for RI Outdoors Halloween 2021,
- hosted a fundraiser for the Australian Bushfires relief for impacted Girl Guides,
- provided reusable bags for patrons of Wholesome Factory (plastic bag ban),
- ecognized the efforts of 45+ volunteers of RIDA’s Food Pantry with a handmade present,
- and have been holding on-line Girl Scouts meetings doing a lot of STEM projects for over 1 year.We invite you all to help us keep going strong. Our troop still needs 313 cookie boxes to be sold to reach our goal this year. You always need more Thin Mints and Samoas in your fridge.order your favorite Girl Scout cookies.
