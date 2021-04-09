Roosevelt Island Little League Baseball 7 To 10 Year Old Kids In Need Of A Volunteer Coach For Season Beginning April 17 - Promote Fair Play, Team Effort, Sportsmanship And Make New Friends Too
The Roosevelt Island little league baseball season begins next Saturday, April 17 and our youngest players
are in need of a coach.
Roosevelt Island Mom and Little League Baseball volunteer
Susy del Campo reports:
Our RI Little League Baseball is still in need of a Minors CoachEvery year a handful of parents (Dads and MOMS), Grandparents (we love Mr S!), and Roosevelt Island residents with no kids volunteer
Image Of RI Little League baseball coordinators Arya And Danny
for 10 weeks of baseball for OUR Children.
This year, we are bringing back baseball, with all precautions and measures, but we still need URGENTLY 1 baseball coach for Minors.
Minors Division is ages 7-10.
This is what you need to know to become a coach:
- Willingness, a good heart and the commitment to be there for 10 Saturday games and 1 weekday practice per week
- Weekday practices will be scheduled based on your availability
- The season begins on April 17 and concludes on June 19
- You do not need to be A-Rod or Mariano, Babe Ruth or even Fernando Valenzuela to be a coach. There are drills and exercises online to help with the basics of batting, throwing and fielding
- ALL THE OTHER COACHES and Coordinators will help you and support you throughout the season
- Our league promotes Fairplay, Team Effort, and Sportsmanship
- You will make new baseball friends
- We will play a Coaches game at the end of the season (we have been waiting for that for soooo long)
Can we count on you to step up and be a Minors coach?
Do you know anyone on RI that you think ideal to be a coach?
Remember female or male, young or very adult, with kids or without, everyone is welcome to be a baseball coach or assistant coach.
Email back for more info about the open coaching position to susy.delcampop@gmail.com
