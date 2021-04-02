Roosevelt Island Residents Concerned Large Number Of Visitors Not Social Distancing Or Wearing Face Coverings While Riding Tram And Enjoying Playgrounds - RIOC Says They Are Monitoring Parks, Tram And Facilities To Make Sure Covid Safety Protocols Being Followed, Adding Manhattan Red Bus Shuttle This Weekend Too
Last Tuesday, March 30, was a beautiful spring day bringing many visitors and large groups to Roosevelt Island. On Wednesday, March 31, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes:
For years, during the Passover Holiday, large numbers of visitors come to Roosevelt Island.
Yesterday large groups of people were visiting Roosevelt Island dangerously overcrowding the Tram, Ferry and playgrounds, not social distancing or wearing face coverings according to many residents who expressed their great concerns over the potential health and safety risks this might cause during the current Covid Pandemic....
... Any statement from RIOC about the overcrowded conditions and lack of social distancing/face coverings on Roosevelt Island yesterday and any plans by RIOC to monitor similar incidents in the future.
RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith replied:
We appreciate your email and resident concern regarding the overcrowding that took place yesterday. While our Public Safety Department (PSD) fully prepared and staffed for this anticipated influx of visitors, there was little to no increase in visitor traffic to and from the island Saturday through Monday, resulting in a reduction of officer presence. We have since reestablished presence in all areas including tram access points on both the Manhattan and Roosevelt Island sides, are monitoring parks and facilities, and enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols.
RIOC President Shelton Haynes posted on Instagram ysterday:
Today alone, our Public Safety Department (PSD) distributed over 250 masks to Tram patrons and over 100 masks to those enjoying Blackwell House Park. Further, additional officers have been posted at Firefighter’s Field and Tram plazas on both Manhattan and Roosevelt Island.
Also, RIOC announced Manhattan Red Bus Shuttle service for Thursday and Friday. Ms Smith explained the addition of Manhattan Red Bus Shuttle is:
... to help mitigate crowds that may form from the influx of people enjoying Roosevelt Island.
Today, I asked RIOC:
Will the red bus shuttle to Manhattan run this weekendShortly afterwards RIOC announced:
Please be advised that, the Red Bus shuttle service to and from Manhattan, from 3 PM – 8:30 PM, has been extended to Sunday, April 4th. Please see the schedule below:
Roosevelt Island to Manhattan:
The Red Bus shuttle will depart from the Tram Plaza starting at 3 PM, continuing hourly, and making all local stops northbound on Main Street to the Roosevelt Island Bridge. The shuttle will take passengers to Second Avenue between 58th and 59th Streets.
Manhattan to Roosevelt Island:
The Manhattan Red Bus shuttle will depart Manhattan, between 58th and 59th Streets on the west side of Second Avenue, every half hour, taking passengers to Roosevelt Island Tram Plaza. The last available trip from Manhattan is 8:30 PM on both days.
The weather this weekend is expected to be nice and sunny. Expect more crowds.
Many more visitors will be coming to Roosevelt Island when the Cherry Blossoms start to bloom.
