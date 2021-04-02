Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market Moving Back To Spring, Summer, Fall Home At Good Shepherd Plaza April 3 - Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap Drop Off Site Moving Next To Farmers Market In Front Of Rivercross Too
The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market returns to it's Spring/Summer Fall Home at Good Shepherd Plaza this Saturday April 3 .
Also, the Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap Drop Off Site is moving tomorrow too next to the Farmers Market:
Spring is officially here and we’re headed back down south for the warmer days ahead. Starting this weekend, bring your food scraps to our summer location in front of Rivercross at 531 Main St. Look for the green bins you know and love in front of the bright yellow Rivercross vents—you can’t miss ‘em! Collection hours are still Saturdays, 9am to 2pm. Spread the word and watch this space for updates.
