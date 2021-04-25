Sunday, April 25, 2021

Roosevelt Island Tram Soaring High Above Spectacular Cherry Blossoms On East River Waterfront This Weekend - Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Buildings Red & Yellow Tulips Are Spectacular Too

 NY 1's Roger Clark is obsessed with the Roosevelt Island Tram from across the East River

This view of the Tram from Roosevelt Island is pretty terrific too as it soars over the spectacular Cherry Blossoms just south of the Tram Station and Queensboro Bridge.

Take a look at the Roosevelt Island red and yellow Tulips planted by the Riverwalk buildings.They are spectacular too, but please don't pick them out of the flower beds as some are doing.

