Roosevelt Island Tram Soaring High Above Spectacular Cherry Blossoms On East River Waterfront This Weekend - Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Buildings Red & Yellow Tulips Are Spectacular Too
NY 1's Roger Clark is obsessed with the Roosevelt Island Tram from across the East River
This view of the Tram from Roosevelt Island is pretty terrific too as it soars over the spectacular Cherry Blossoms just south of the Tram Station and Queensboro Bridge.
Good Morning from the East River Esplanade - still obsessed with the Roosevelt Island Tram - this one goes out to the great @BoogSciambi #NYC pic.twitter.com/IOLAApgtMp— Roger Clark (@RogerClark41) April 24, 2021
Take a look at the Roosevelt Island red and yellow Tulips planted by the Riverwalk buildings.They are spectacular too, but please don't pick them out of the flower beds as some are doing.
