Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - F And R Train Service To And From Manhattan, Tram Social Distancing Limit Of 55 Cabin Riders, Ferry Service And Citibikes Too
According to the MTA, there is Roosevelt Island F Train service to and from Roosevelt Island this weekend.
Also:
R trains run in both directions between 57 St-7 Av Q and 21 St-Queensbridge F station, making stops at Lexington Av/63 St and Roosevelt Island, resuming normal service at 36 St, Queens.
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Monday, March 8th, from 35 to 55 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase ridership in phases. We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
Service Alert – Roosevelt Island Landing Closure 4/20 – 4/22— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) April 6, 2021
Due to nearby in-water construction, the Roosevelt Island ferry landing will be temporarily closed from 4/20 through 4/22.
We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.
