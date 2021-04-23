Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - F Train Service To And From Manhattan, R Train Too, Tram Social Distancing Limit of 55 Riders, Ferry Service And Citibike Too - But Watch Out For Street Cracks and Potholes
According to the MTA, there will be Roosevelt Island F Train service to and from Manhattan this weekend.R train service too.
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Monday, March 8th, from 35 to 55 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase ridership in phases. We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side. Roosevelt Island Ciibike docking stations too.
But watch out for the cracks in street and potholes.
When TV shows offer to send a car for @BillNye he says, "I’ll take the bike and the train ’cause it’s faster” 😍 https://t.co/i3Hqggydtp— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) April 22, 2021
Roosevelt Island street potholes noticed by @TODAYshow @alroker @BillNye on their @CitiBikeNYC ride near Tram station. @RIOCny @RiocCeo need to repair many Roosevelt Island broken streets, sidewalks and potholes https://t.co/BC41aSI97m— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 22, 2021
