Friday, April 23, 2021

Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - F Train Service To And From Manhattan, R Train Too, Tram Social Distancing Limit of 55 Riders, Ferry Service And Citibike Too - But Watch Out For Street Cracks and Potholes

According to the MTA, there will be Roosevelt Island F Train service to and from Manhattan this weekend.

R train service too.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:

While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Monday, March 8th, from 35 to 55 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase ridership in phases. We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.

Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.   

And Roosevelt Island Ciibike docking stations too.  But watch out for the cracks in street and potholes.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 12:01:00 PM

