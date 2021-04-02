Friday, April 2, 2021

Sponsored Post - Happy Fish Friday, Check Out Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket April 2 - April 8 Holiday Product Offerings, Sales & Special Items - Online Shopping, Delivery Option, Digital Coupons & Easter Cupcakes Too

The Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket invites you to check out their April 1 - April 2 Weekly Flyer

for Product Offerings, Specials and Sales Items 

Click here to visit the Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket web site for online shopping, delivery options, digital coupons, weekly flyer and more   

Follow Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket on Facebook.

>


By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 1:49:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )