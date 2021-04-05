The Dogs Of Chernobyl, A Close Up And Personal Story Told By Roosevelt Island Resident And Animal Welfare Professional Stephen Quandt Describing Spray, Neuter And Research Campaign Of Dogs Descended From Pets Abandoned After Nuclear Plant 1986 Disaster
Stephen Quandt is a Roosevelt Island resident and animal welfare professional. Mr Quandt has worked with the ASPCA Field Investigation and Response Team, Animal Cares Center of New York and currently in private practice doing feline behavior consulting.
Mr Quandt
Photo Of Sthephen Quandt By Rita Gassanova Inside Chernobyl Dog Clinic
According to Mr Quandt, in 2019,
I went to Chernobyl to participate in a spay/neuter campaign for the dogs that were descended from the pets left behind after the nuclear plant disaster of 1986. With many personally shot photos I tell my story of meeting the inhabitants of the mostly abandoned town of Chernobyl City, the totally abandoned city of Pripyat and the dogs (and some cats!) that we encountered. It is a story of resilience, hope, life and even heroism....It's quite a story - read it below.
Here's more on the Dogs of Chernobyl from the Clear Futures Fund.
