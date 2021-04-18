The Importance Of Being An Informed Consumer, How Digital Disruption Has Changed Market Dynamics - You're Invited To This Virtual Zoom Roosevelt Island Community Conversation With Cornell Tech Faculty Professor Mukti Khaire Tuesday April 20
You're invited to a virtual zoom Roosevelt Island Community Conversation with Cornell Tech Faculty Professor Mukti Khaire.
Cornell Tech Assistant Director of Government and Community Affairs Jane Swanson reports:
Just a reminder if you haven’t done so already to register here for our next community event: Community Conversations with Cornell Tech Faculty: The Importance of Being an Informed Consumer. This virtual event will be held this coming Tuesday, April 20th at 4:30 pm EST. It promises to be a fascinating and informative talk. See details below and please feel free to forward this email to others who you feel would be interested in attending this event. See you on Tuesday!
Click here to register.
