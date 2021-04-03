Watch Roosevelt Island Resident And Bike New York Community Outreach Director Sharon Pope-Marshall Moderate Cycling: How Women Make It Work Conversation With Reps From Lyft Citibike, Black Girls Bike And Get Women Cycling
Roosevelt Island resident and Bike New York Community Outreach Director Sharon Pope-Marshall moderated a Bike New York Spoke Series conversation about:
Cycling: How Women Make It Work
with
-
Caroline Samponaro of Lyft Citibike
-
Lisa Gillespie of Black Girls Bike
-
and
Angela Azzolino of Get Women Cycling
Watch the interesting conversation.
While the number of biking trips made by women has been steadily trending upward, the cycling world has a long way to go before the ‘fender gap’ is closed for good. In celebration of Women’s History Month, we’re honored to welcome three pacesetters whose leadership shines in the realms of cycling advocacy, riding clubs, and bike share initiatives—spaces where women have historically been underrepresented.
For Bike New York's fifth SPOKE SERIES event, held on Monday, March 22, moderators Sharon Pope-Marshall and Chantal Hardy are joined by panelists Angela Azzolino, Lisa Gillespie, and Caroline Samponaro to hear how they’re paving the way for more inclusive communities.
