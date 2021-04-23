You're Invited To The Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA Vernissage 20th Anniversary Exhibition Opening Reception Celebration Saturday April 24
Roosevelt Island's Gallery RIVAA (527 Main Street) is hosting an opening reception for Vernissage 20th RIVAA Anniversary Celebration Saturday April 24. You're invited.
Vernissage20th RIVAA Anniversary ExhibitionSaturday, April 24, 2021 to Sunday, June 6, 2021Opening Reception: Saturday, April 24, 6-9pm
You are cordially invited to celebrate RIVAA's Annual Anniversary Exhibition Vernissage XX with RIVAA Artist Members and Guests.
The Roosevelt Island Visual Art Assoc. is a non-profit organization comprised of an internationally diverse group of artists. RIVAA opened the first gallery on Roosevelt Island in March 2002 and is dedicated to elevating the quality of life in the community through art, music, poetry, dance, events, and workshops.
Gallery Hours:
Wednesdays and Fridays: 6 – 9 pm
Saturdays and Sundays: 11 am – 5 pm
Congrats on 20 years of Gallery RIVAA on Roosevelt Island.
