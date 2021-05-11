Follow Your Roosevelt Island Food Scraps Journey Back To The Earth With Haki Compost Collective Tour Of Big Reuse Queensbridge Compost Processing Site Sunday May 16 - Learn Why Site Is Worth Saving From Closure By NYC Parks Department
The Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective reports:
Curious to see where all your food scraps go? Join Haki Compost Collective for a tour of the Queensbridge Compost Processing Site, the world-class facility where @BigReuse turns your eggshells and coffee grounds into finished compost, and the community compost site that @NYCParks is still hellbent on evicting this June. Follow your banana peel’s journey back to the earth and learn more about why this site is worth saving.
Field Trip: Queensbridge Compost Processing Site
Date: Sun, May 16
Time: 10:30am - Meet at Motorgate Garage |
11am - Tour begins at the site Location:
The processing site is located under the Queensboro Bridge at Vernon Blvd and Queens Plaza S (entrance on Queens Plaza S across the street from the Ravel Hotel)
The tour is free and open to the public. All ages welcome. To walk as a group from Roosevelt Island, meet at Motorgate Garage at 10:30am, or meet us at the processing site at 11am. No reservations necessary. DM us or email info@hakicompost.org with any questions you may have.
Note on Accessibility: The majority of the tour is wheelchair accessible. Only some activities (like stomping around on a compost pile) may not be practical for all. The tour will be conducted in English. For more information, please email info@hakicompost.org.
As previously reported, in 2020
... 23,000+ pounds of food scraps diverted from landfill and transformed into compost for island projects (150,000+ since 2015)...
from the Roosevelt Island Food Scrap drop off site.
You can bring your food scrapsHaki Compost Collective every Saturday from 9AM - 2PM next to the Farmers market in front of the Rivercross Building (531 Main Street)
Big Reuse truck
Big Reuse Queensbridge Compost Processing site.
Here's more from Big Reuse on NYC Parks Department efforts to evict the Compost Processing Site from the Queensbridge Location.
0 comments :
Post a Comment