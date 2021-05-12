Good News From Roosevelt Island Coler Nursing Facility Tipster - First Time In Many Months Zero Newly Diagnosed Positive Covid Cases For Both Residents And Staff Last Week Week, All Units Off Quarantine And Visits Allowed By Appointment
It's been a very difficult year for Roosevelt Island residents of the NYC Health
& Hospitals Corp
Coler Rehab & Nursing facility
as shown in this trailer from Fire Through Dry Grass, an upcoming documentary
about living through the Coronavirus Pandemic at Coler.
According to the NY State Health Department
- COVID confirmed deaths at Coler: 13
- COVID confirmed deaths outside of Coler: 17
- COVID presumed death at Coler: 1
- TOTAL: 31
But, good news this week from a Coler Resident. According to the Tipster
yesterday:
For the week of April 10th -16th there were:0 newly diagnosed positive residents5 newly diagnosed positive staffFor the week of April 17th - 23rd there were:0 newly diagnosed positive residents2 newly diagnosed positive staffFor the week of April 24TH - 30TH0 newly diagnosed positive residents2 newly diagnosed positive staffAND NOWGet ready for the REALLY BIG NEWS!! Cue the band!!!🤸🥂For the week of May 1ST - 7TH and for the FIRST TIME IN MANY MONTHS0 newly diagnosed positive residentsAND0 newly diagnosed positive staff!!!All the units are off quarantine andyesterday, May 10th, visitations resumed inside the facility, and continued outside, by appointment.A momentous day!!Let's hope it holds!!Another round of vaccinations for residents and staff was given on April 27th. I don't have the numbers yet, but let's hope they were significant.
On Monday, May 10, Open Doors NYC hosted a discussion about Coler residents and staff working together for a safer facility.
Let's hope the good news at Coler continues.
For National Skilled Nursing Care Week, take a virtual tour of NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler on #RooseveltIsland, a post acute nursing facility with a music and memory program for #dementia patients. Learn more: https://t.co/YmoL4j2BuP#NSNCW pic.twitter.com/V6xrL7egOa— NYC Health + Hospitals (@NYCHealthSystem) May 11, 2021
