Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Good News From Roosevelt Island Coler Nursing Facility Tipster - First Time In Many Months Zero Newly Diagnosed Positive Covid Cases For Both Residents And Staff Last Week Week, All Units Off Quarantine And Visits Allowed By Appointment

It's been a very difficult year for Roosevelt Island residents of the NYC Health & Hospitals Corp Coler Rehab & Nursing  facility as shown in this trailer from Fire Through Dry Grass, an upcoming documentary about living through the Coronavirus Pandemic at Coler.
 

According to the NY State Health Department

  • COVID confirmed deaths at Coler: 13 
  • COVID confirmed deaths outside of Coler: 17 
  • COVID presumed death at Coler: 1 
  • TOTAL: 31
as of February 4, 2021.Some say there were alot more Coler Covid deaths than officially reported.

But, good news this week from a Coler Resident. According to the Tipster yesterday:

For the week of April 10th -16th there were: 

0 newly diagnosed positive residents

5 newly diagnosed positive staff


For the week of April 17th - 23rd there were:

0 newly diagnosed positive residents

2 newly diagnosed positive staff


For the week of April 24TH - 30TH

0 newly diagnosed positive residents

2 newly diagnosed positive staff


                 AND NOW

Get ready for the REALLY BIG NEWS!! Cue the band!!!  

           🎇 🤸🍾🎉👏🥂👯🎆

For the week of May 1ST - 7TH and for the FIRST TIME IN MANY MONTHS

0 newly diagnosed positive residents
                           AND
0 newly diagnosed positive staff!!!

All the units are off quarantine and 
yesterday, May 10th,  visitations resumed inside the facility, and continued outside, by appointment.

A momentous day!!

Let's hope it holds!!

Another round of vaccinations for residents and staff was given on April 27th. I don't have the numbers yet, but let's hope they were significant.
Coler resident and Open Doors NYC poet Vincent Pierce provides a first hand description of what it was like for him and others during the past year.

On Monday, May 10, Open Doors NYC hosted a discussion about Coler residents and staff working together for a safer facility.

Let's hope the good news at Coler continues.

