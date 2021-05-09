Happy Mother's Day From Roosevelt Island, Say Thank You To Your Mom And Learn How The Day Got Started
Happy Mother's Day wishes for all the moms out there.
Happy Mother's Day From Roosevelt Island https://t.co/2ksv41SA3k— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 9, 2021
Give your Mom a Great Big Hug and Kiss today and tell her how much she is loved and appreciated.
Happy #MothersDay to all the moms guiding us through life. Roosevelt Island Lighthouse from East River. pic.twitter.com/MB0dhVXzDT— Maura Kelly (@MauraKellyMedia) May 9, 2021
Here's a History Of Mother's Day.
Thanks Moms.
Happy Mother's Day to this absolute boss of the cat sanctuary of Roosevelt Island NYC. pic.twitter.com/jwsa0nc1Lu— Rachel Manteuffel (@RachelMan2) May 9, 2021
