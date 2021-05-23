Sunday, May 23, 2021

NYC Mayoral Candidate Andrew Yang Campaigning On Roosevelt Island Today Speaking To Residents, Business Owners And Walking Down Main Street From Nisi Diner To Grannie Annie's Bar On Way To RI Tram Back To Manhattan - RI Is A Hidden Gem Says Yang

NYC Democratic Party Primary Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang campaigned on Roosevelt Island today, speaking with residents, business owners and walking down Main Street from Nisi Diner to Grannies Annie’s bar on way to RI Tram back to Manhattan
I spoke with Mr Yang on the Roosevelt Island Tram about his visit to Roosevelt Island.
Stay tuned tomorrow for my interview with Mr Yang as we walked down Main Street talking about NYC and Roosevelt Island issues.

