NYC Mayoral Candidate Andrew Yang Visits Roosevelt Island Yesterday, Speaks To Residents And Small Business Owners - Watch Video Interview With Mr Yang Walking Down Main Street Talking About Issues And Future Of RIOC Governance
As previously reported, NYC Democratic Party Primary Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang visited Roosevelt Island yesterday speaking with residents
and business owners.
Mr Yang was accompanied by Democratic Party Primary 76 Assembly District (includes Roosevelt Island) Leader candidate Esther Yang, who has become a familiar presence on Roosevelt Island campaigning every Saturday at the Farmers Market.
Amazing afternoon talking to voters and small business owners on Roosevelt Island with future District Leader @estheryangny. Thank you to our incredible volunteers who came for canvassing. Riding the tram together was a treat! 🚡 pic.twitter.com/Sld9pUpiWx— Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 24, 2021
I spoke with Mr Yang as he walked down Main Street on his way from the Nisi DinerPiccolo Trattoria
Grannie Annie's Bar & Kitchen
I also asked:
Roosevelt island is different from other New York City neighborhoods because we're governed by New York State just like Battery Park City. I wonder if you had any views on maybe returning Roosevelt Island to the City Of New York ?
Mr Yang replied:
Alex just asked me about this and it is a very distinct situation that Roosevelt Island is in with RIOC where you have people who are appointed by the State.
It's something I'd love to talk to the folks here in Roosevelt Island about which is one of the biggest issues that you currently encounter with the way that the governance is run at present and is there a way that we can make it so that the community members here who have the most at stake have a say in what happens here on the island so i I'd be really both open to and excited about those kinds of ideas.
Here's my interview with Mr Yang
and portion of his conversation with Nisi owner Alex Razaghi.
I spoke with Mr Yang on the Roosevelt Island Tram about his visit to Roosevelt Island.
After getting off the Tram, Andrew Yang endorsed Esther Yang for Democratic Party 76 Assembly District Leader.
Throughout his time campaigning on Roosevelt Island, I noticed Mr Yang shaking hands with voters. I asked him about campaign handshakes in the age of Covid 19. Mr Yang replied:
I've been vaccinated. Most people have been vaccinated and the data doesn't show that it's physical contact that would be an issue anyway. But most of it is that my campaign is largely about about bringing the energy back to New York City.
About people coming back to enjoy places like Roosevelt Island, frequenting the small businesses so I want to lead by example. I want people in New York to know that the energy is coming back.
We need change in the city and one way that we can exemplify that change just by campaigning in a way that represents what we want New York City to be.
Some more scenes from Andrew Yang's campaign visit to Roosevelt Island.
NYC Mayoral candidate @AndrewYang visiting Roosevelt Island today. Stay tuned for interview pic.twitter.com/F92yrFzCdb— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 23, 2021
More info about Mr Yang's campaign available at his web site.
Mr Yang's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Mayoral Primary are:
- Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President
- Shaun Donavan, former HUD Secretary under President Obama
- Kathryn Garcia, former New York City Sanitation Commissioner
- Raymond McGuire, former Wall Street executive
Dianne Morales, Non Profit executive, CEO Phipps Neighborhoods
- Scott Stringer, New York City Comptroller
- Maya Wiley, former mayoral counsel, civil rights lawyer
NYC early voting starts June 12 thru June 20. Roosevelt Island early voting location is at the Sportspark facility, 250 Main Street.
This year, NYC has ranked choice voting. This is how it works.
Hopefully more NYC Mayoral candidates will visit Roosevelt Island to learn about community concerns and needs.
