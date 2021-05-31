On Memorial Day, We Honor Men And Woman Of US Military Who Died Protecting Our Freedoms And Serving Our Country
On Memorial Day, we honor and reflect upon the courage, integrity, and selfless dedication of the members of our Armed Forces who have made the greatest sacrifice in service to our nation. pic.twitter.com/wRq9hJSxoC— President Biden (@POTUS) May 31, 2021
We have a sacred obligation as a nation to always honor the memory of those we’ve lost — and to support their families.— President Biden (@POTUS) May 31, 2021
That is the vow we make each year on Memorial Day.
Please take some time today on Memorial Day to honor the men and women of the United States Military who died while serving our country as well as their families.
Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday of May, commemorates the men and women who died while serving in the American military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. Unofficially, at least, it marks the beginning of summer...
Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day because it was a time set aside to honor the nation's Civil War dead by decorating their graves...
Today's Memorial Day Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
This #MemorialDay, I'll not only be thinking about our fallen soldiers, but also the incredible sacrifices of the families they left behind. They, too, deserve our deepest admiration. We must never forget the lives cut short, nor the lives forever altered. #HonorThem pic.twitter.com/MulRNKYwFD— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) May 29, 2021
The origin of “Taps, the distinctive bugle melody played at U.S. military funerals and memorials and as a lights-out signal to soldiers at night, dates back to the American Civil War.— U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 31, 2021
Taps is also how #WeRemember our fallen. #ArmyTeam pic.twitter.com/BeG9SttmI2
