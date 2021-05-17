Roosevelt Island Community Health & Resources Fair Tuesday May 18 At Good Shepherd Plaza - Over 20 Agencies On Hand With Info On Services And Programs Available, Live Fitness Demos Too
According to the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) and Carter Burden Roosevelt Island Senior Center:
Please join us for Community Health and Resource Fair on Tuesday, May 18th! We will over 20 resource organizations at Good Shepherd Plaza to discuss their resources from 11 am-3 pm and live fitness demos every half hour.
