Roosevelt Island Living Library & Think Park Gardens Plant Sale Fundraiser Saturday May 15 - Vegetables, Herbs & Flowers, Hourly Seed Giveaways Too

The Roosevelt Island Living Library, located next to the RI Public Library (504 Main Street),

is hosting a Plant Sale Fundraiser and seed giveaway on Saturday May 15. According to the Living Library: 
Join us on May 15, 11 am – 4 pm for the First Annual Roosevelt Island Living Library & Think Park’s Plant Sale Fundraiser to be held in the beautiful, RI Living Library & Think Park Gardens. All proceeds will support the sustainability and growth of these healthy Gardens.
More info on The Living Library at their website and Twitter page.

