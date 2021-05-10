Roosevelt Island Living Library & Think Park Gardens Plant Sale Fundraiser Saturday May 15 - Vegetables, Herbs & Flowers, Hourly Seed Giveaways Too
The Roosevelt Island Living Library, located next to the RI Public Library (504 Main Street),
Join us on May 15, 11 am – 4 pm for the First Annual Roosevelt Island Living Library & Think Park’s Plant Sale Fundraiser to be held in the beautiful, RI Living Library & Think Park Gardens. All proceeds will support the sustainability and growth of these healthy Gardens.The Living Library at their website and Twitter page.
