Roosevelt Island Operating Corp Seeking New Chief Operating Officer To Oversee RIOC Strategy And Business - Also, A Director Of Transportation For Red Bus, Motorpool And Related Facilities
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) is seeking a new Chief Operating Officer and Director of Transportation.
According to the Idealist job website:
VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS / CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Roosevelt Island Operating Corporaton
SALARY RANGE: $175,000 - $190,000
POSITION SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) the Chief Operating Officer (COO) oversees all strategic and business operations for Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC). The COO is responsible for developing and executing the operational strategy in support with RIOC’s vision. The COO will oversee various departments as assigned by the President and CEO. This position complements the external-facing responsibilities of the President/CEO and works closing with the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the Vice President/General Counsel....
Shelton Haynes was the RIOC Chief Operating Officer before being named Acting President last June and President last March.
Also:
Director Of Transportation, Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation
SALARY RANGE: $110 - $120K/Annually
RIOC is searching for an experienced Transportation Director for its Bus Operations, Motorpool and other transportation related facilities or operations. Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, the Director of Transportation will be responsible for managing the overall department which includes two major functional areas, Bus Operations and Motorpool....
Cy Opperman has been the very competent and professional RIOC Director of Transportation since 2011. If he is leaving RIOC, it is a big loss for the Roosevelt Island community.
The RIOC website does not list either of these positions available, or any others, on its job opportunities page.
