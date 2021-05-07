Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - Earlier Confusion, But There Is Roosevelt Island F Train Service To And From Manhattan This Weekend, R Train Too
Despite signage on the Roosevelt Island F Train subway station to the contrary, the MTA says there will be Roosevelt Island F Train service to and from Manhattan this weekend.
Hi there. Apologies for the misinformation. We actually just confirmed that there is F train service at Roosevelt Island this weekend and that the signage is from last weekend. We are reaching out to our stations supervision to remove this sign. ^JW— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) May 7, 2021
R train service from Roosevelt Island to and from Manahttan too.RIOC) adds:
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Monday, March 8th, from 35 to 55 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase ridership in phases. We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.Roosevelt Island Ciibike docking stations too.
