Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - F & R Train To And From Manhattan, Tram Social Distancing, East River Ferry & Citibike Too
According to the MTA, there will be Roosevelt Island F Train service to and from Manhattan this weekend.
Roosevelt Island R train service to and from Manhattan too.
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Monday, March 8th, from 35 to 55 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase ridership in phases. We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
And Roosevelt Island Ciibike docking stations too.
Roosevelt Island street potholes noticed by @TODAYshow @alroker @BillNye on their @CitiBikeNYC ride near Tram station. @RIOCny @RiocCeo need to repair many Roosevelt Island broken streets, sidewalks and potholes https://t.co/BC41aSI97m— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 22, 2021
