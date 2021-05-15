Spectacular Long Island City, Brooklyn and Manhattan Skyline View Seen From NYC Ferry East River Ride Starting At Roosevelt Island Today. - Where Else Can You Get These Views But Service Breakdowns And Lack Of Communication Does Not Bode Well For Upcoming Peak Summer Months
Click icon at bottom right for Full Screen better view.
Where else can you get these views but NYC Ferry has been experiencing service delays today too.
Service Alert – Delays – 5/15/21 (5:10 PM)— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) May 15, 2021
NYC Ferry is experiencing delays. To see which departures are affected, please download the NYC Ferry App for real-time boat tracking.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
NYC Ferry
Hello @Mtasucks1, we do apologize for the delay. Unfortunately the vessels on some of our routes have been operating at capacity and causing delays. -M— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) May 15, 2021
How about a refund for the inconvenience? Ferry service is unreliable more often than not.— a Girl Has No Name (@BcavesJH) May 15, 2021
Zero communication. Ferries that are 55 minutes late disappear from the schedule.— Austin Hall (@auttiehall) May 15, 2021
This needs to be better.
It does not bode well for peak service to have service break down completely. Why would any person seek to use a service that is unreliable and inevitably has some point of failure in nearly every trip.— Jessica Morris (@caGoodQuestion) May 15, 2021
If NYC Ferry is to be a viable source of transportation, you’ve got to gigure out how to improve service delivery!! What a shame, each time I make attemp to use the service (appx 1-2 times monthly) there is a problem — making the mode a non-option for anyone not on vacation.— Jessica Morris (@caGoodQuestion) May 15, 2021
0 comments :
Post a Comment