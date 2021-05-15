Saturday, May 15, 2021

Spectacular Long Island City, Brooklyn and Manhattan Skyline View Seen From ⁦NYC Ferry ⁩East River Ride Starting At Roosevelt Island Today. - Where Else Can You Get These Views But Service Breakdowns And Lack Of Communication Does Not Bode Well For Upcoming Peak Summer Months


Click icon at bottom right for Full Screen better view. 

Where else can you get these views but NYC Ferry has been experiencing service delays today too.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:35:00 PM

