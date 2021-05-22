US Marine Osprey Aircraft Spotted Flying Over East River And Roosevelt Island Today
The Twitterverse reported this afternoon:
Did anyone else just see the giant military looking planes fly over the east river just now 👀 ?— Heather Seidel (@HJSeidel) May 22, 2021
Just saw two USMC ospreys flying down the east river. That is the first time I every saw them fly in person. They are loud but super cool to see.— LD3 (@Harlem4Dais) May 22, 2021
Some real X-Files shit must be going on around Lower Manhattan.— Chester A. Arthur (@ZacAKAMadu) May 22, 2021
Anyone else see these V-22 Ospreys flying around the East River? THEY WERE FUCKING ENORMOUS!!! pic.twitter.com/sVxfDys6j3
The two Marine Osprey aircraft were spotted flying over the East River this afternoon from Roosevelt Island too.
A pair of Osprey flew over the East River today. pic.twitter.com/emIRriGaBN— Angelo Young (@angeloyoung_) May 23, 2021
A Roosevelt Island resident adds:
I'm so glad you got this picture. I was really wondering about these planes as they flew by our place. What was particularly striking was that they were clearly flying in close formation as your photo clearly showsAccording to the US Marine Corps:
Here's a closer look at the V 22 Osprey
V-22 Osprey
Primary function: Amphibious assault transport of troops, equipment and supplies from assault ships and land bases.
Manufacturer: Bell Boeing
Description: The V-22 Osprey is a multi-engine, dual-piloted, self-deployable, medium lift, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) tilt-rotor aircraft designed for combat, combat support, combat service support, and Special Operations missions worldwide. It will replace the Corps' aged fleet of CH-46E and CH-53D medium lift helicopters.
Unit Replacement Cost: Unit Cost (FY05 $ TY Unit Recurring Flyaway Costs): $71.3M
Mission: Marine Corps Assault Support...
and flying over the East River by downtown Manhattan during 2011 Fleet Week.
0 comments :
Post a Comment