You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Political Engagement Group Virtual Zoom Fireside Chat With Manhattan Borough President Candidate Mark Levine Tonight, May 3 - Watch Prior Chats With NYC Council Candidates Billy Freeland,Julie Menin And Rebecca Lamorte
Joyce Short and Ellen Polivy, two long-time Roosevelt Island activists, founded the Political Engagement Group (PEG) in order to revive Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s concept of “Fireside Chats,” right here on Roosevelt Island. Their aim is to provide voters on the Upper Eastside and Roosevelt Island with a personal view of the people, their platforms, and their interests in our communities, in order to help their neighbors make enlightened decisions when they cast their votes on June 22nd.
“What better place to recreate FDR’s concept that began 88 years ago, almost to the very day we’ll begin; Monday, March 15th at 8:00 PM,” said Joyce Short. “We’ll be interviewing candidates each Monday and Wednesday evening, at either 7:30 or 8 PM, for Mayor, Borough President, District Attorney, City Council, and Democratic District Leader....
The next Roosevelt Island PEG Fireside Chat is tonight, May 3, with
Mark Levine who is a candidate
in the June 22 Democratic Party Primary for Manhattan Borough President.
Contact jm_short@ymail.com for
Zoom link to the PEG Fireside Chat with Mark Levine and to send questions.
According to Mr Levine's Manhattan Borough President campaign website:
City Councilmember Mark Levine is a leading voice in New York City for tenants rights, public health, and equity in our schools, transit, parks, and housing.
Mark has twice been elected to represent the 7th Council district–one of the most diverse in New York City–covering West Harlem/Hamilton Heights, Morningside Heights, and parts of the Upper West Side and Washington Heights....
ICYMI: My conversation with @TweetBenMax on @MNN59 about my campaign for Borough President, and our plan for the come-back of Manhattan and NYC:https://t.co/WYcVEewf8N— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 21, 2021
Learn more about Mr Levine's campaign for Manhattan Borough President at his website.
Mr Levin's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Manhattan Borough President Primary are:
You may ask what exactly does a Borough President do? According to
The City:
... A borough president is an advocate for their borough in a number of ways.
First, they have a sizable chunk of change at their disposal to fund local initiatives, groups and projects like buying technology for public schools, renovating local parks or spearheading community health outreach.
Borough presidents share about 5% of the city budget to fund things in their borough — about $4 billion among them, according to the city’s Campaign Finance Board.
Borough presidents can also introduce bills in the City Council, though they do not get a vote.
They weigh in on land use proposals — in other words, development projects that need public approval — with an advisory vote and written decision. Their input is not binding, but it can be quite influential if they are staunchly for or against a project and lobby Council members or the mayor.
Working with local City Council members, Borough presidents also appoint all members of community boards, the local bodies that weigh in on everything from new bike lanes to liquor licenses for restaurants. With that power, the borough presidents can exert significant sway over neighborhood-level politics and projects....
Click here for more from The City on NYC Borough Presidents.And the Gothamist has more on what the Borough President does.
Watch earlier Roosevelt Island Fireside Chats with NYC Council Democratic Party Primary Candidates to represent Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side:
