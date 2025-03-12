Chabad Of Roosevelt Island Invite You To Celebrate Purim In The Shtetl Friday March 14, Megillah Reading, Delicious Shabbos Dinner & Come In Costume
The Chabad of Roosevelt Island invite you celebrate:
Purim in the ShtetlFriday March 146:00 PM Megillah Reading followed by DinnerCandle Lighting Time 6:44 PMHeimishe Delicious Shabbos DinnerEnjoy l'ChaimsCome In Shtetl Costumes
Please RSVP here.
Here's the story of Purim from Mayim Bialik.
and in song from the Maccabeats.
More info about the Purim holiday here and about the Chabad of Roosevelt Island at their website.
Happy Purim
0 comments :
Post a Comment