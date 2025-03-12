Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Chabad Of Roosevelt Island Invite You To Celebrate Purim In The Shtetl Friday March 14, Megillah Reading, Delicious Shabbos Dinner & Come In Costume

The Chabad of Roosevelt Island invite you celebrate: 

Purim in the Shtetl
Friday March 14
6:00 PM Megillah Reading followed by Dinner
Candle Lighting Time 6:44 PM
Heimishe Delicious Shabbos Dinner
Enjoy l'Chaims
Come In Shtetl Costumes 
Please RSVP here.

Here's the story of Purim from Mayim Bialik.

and in song from the Maccabeats.

More info about the Purim holiday here and about the Chabad of Roosevelt Island at their website.

Happy Purim

