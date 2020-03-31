Rent Coming Due Tomorrow, April 1 - Will There Be A NYC Residential And Commercial Rent Moratorium During Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic? RIOC Says "We Are In Process Of Working With Stakeholders To Address This Concern"
Tomorrow is April 1st and rent is due. This is an unprecedented crisis, and hundreds of thousands of NYers who were working just weeks or even days ago are now unemployed, worried about how they will survive. We need rent relief now. My full statement: https://t.co/QArs3Dfyos— NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) March 31, 2020
Last week, Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Interim President David Lawson called for a Roosevelt Island commercial and residential rent moratorium during the current Coronavirus Covid-19 crisis:
Governor Cuomo has declared a moratorium on mortgages and prohibited eviction during the current crisis. Housing advocates have called on the city and state to develop a $10 billion relief package that includes a moratorium on rent, mortgage and utility payments to abate financial strain on New York households amid the growing economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. We strongly support this request. Meanwhile, we call on all commercial and residential building owners on Roosevelt Island to take it upon themselves to implement such a moratorium and waive the payment of leases and utilities for those businesses currently closed as a result of the forced shut down, as well as for all tenants who lost their job or will not receive a paycheck at the end of this month and any subsequent months, as a result of this Covid-19 pandemic. This is an extraordinary humanitarian crisis that calls for extraordinary humanitarian-type response and measures. This is not only a demonstration of solidarity, but it is also a demonstration of leadership through these times of crisis. And strong solidarity and leadership is all we need.On March 26, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Susan Rosenthal and Hudson Related's David Kramer, developer of Roosevelt Island Riverwalk residential buildings and Main Street Retail commercial landlord:
As you know, legislation is being proposed for a commercial and residential rent moratorium during the current Coronavirus Pandemic.On March 27, RIOC Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley replied:
Also, April monthly rents will be due next week.
Does RIOC and Hudson Related have any plan on providing rental moratorium/assistance to the Roosevelt Island commercial retail stores forced to close/limit service to take out and residential building tenants.
Will RIOC provide any assistance to Hudson Related on their Main Street Retail Lease payments and building ground lease rent payments to encourage Hudson Related assistance to commercial and residential tenants.
FYI - The Roosevelt Island Residents Association President wrote an article calling for Roosevelt Island commercial and residential rent moratorium.
Any comment on this matter from RIOC and Hudson Related?
We are obviously aware of the situation and we are in the process of working with our stakeholders to address this concern. We will keep everyone informed when we have more information.No further info received from RIOC or Hudson Related..
During press briefing yesterday, Mayor Bill deBlasio was asked:
with rent due tomorrow for many people, wanted to ask about a proposal from some local officials who want to allow people to apply their security deposits to next month’s rent. Do you support that? Are you doing anything to make that a reality?He replied:
Mayor: I do support that and I think the – my understanding is that we need some kind of State action to allow that to happen. But I think that’s exactly the right approach. Look, everyone’s hand to mouth – or so many people, at least, are hand to mouth right now. Their income has just been blown away, federal help is coming but that will take time. People need help right now. Applying the security deposits, it actually – it helps the renter to pay the rent, it actually helps in many cases landlords especially smaller landlords because that money is in escrow right now. And the smaller landlords need money to get by as well, so it frees it up for them. There has to be some process to eventually restore that deposit, you know over time – maybe an installment plan overtime. But immediate relief is needed. I think it’s a great idea. We’re working with folks at the State level to see how to make that happen....
An idea: Let them pay rent with their security deposits: A better way to take the edge off the coronavirus housing crisis https://t.co/E0Cdivml0U— Laura Nahmias (@nahmias) March 31, 2020
Roosevelt Island's Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney supports a rent moratorium:
So far, NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo does not support a rent moratorium but does support a 3 month eviction moratorium.New York State is in the midst of a crisis and is facing unprecedented challenges. We need to be bold in our solutions & we can’t leave the millions of New Yorkers who are tenants behind.— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) March 24, 2020
Proud to stand with tenants & join this call for a 90 day rent suspension. https://t.co/ZjOdpWvjmU
"We'll deal with that when we get to it," @NYGovCuomo says when a reporter asks what people are supposed to do when the state imposed 3-month eviction moratorium ends and they owe back rent, despite not having been able to go to work and earn income.— Laura Nahmias (@nahmias) March 31, 2020
According to NY State Housing & Community Renewal Covid-19 Helpful Links and FAQ web site:
Q: I’m a landlord and my tenants are unable to pay rent due to the virus, so I am unable to make my mortgage payments. What should I do?
The Governor Cuomo has ordered a 90-day mortgage relief period for borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Eviction proceedings and pending eviction orders are suspended for renters, but rental payments have not been waived. There is no moratorium on a tenant’s obligation to pay rent or an owner’s obligation to provide essential services.
