Sponsored Post - Get Your Fresh Strawberries Picked Today From The Wengerd Family Farm And More Healthy And Delicious Tasting Locally Grown Fruits And Vegetables Saturday At The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market
The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market is a beloved part of our community - a place to purchase locally grown, healthy and deliciously tasting fresh fruits, vegetables and other items at Good Shepherd Plaza. It's also a gathering spot to meet and talk with our neighbors.
that will be available tomorrow at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market.
Fresh strawberries are perfect for what is expected to be a hot summer day tomorrow.
Eat Fresh, Eat Local and Eat Healthy at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market
See you Saturday at Good Shepherd Plaza for the Farmers Market.
