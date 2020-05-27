33 Roosevelt Island Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of Today Includes Coler Nursing Facility Residents Says NYC Health Department - NY State Health Department Says 14 Coronavirus Deaths At Coler But May Be Much Higher Fear Some
As previously reported, the NYC Health Department released detailed Coronavirus demographic data including death and test results by zip code.
As of today, NYC Health Department reports 33 Coronavirus deaths and 797 tests of which 229 were positive for Roosevelt Island zip code 10044.
Image From NYC Department Of Health
I asked the Mayor's Office:
Do the statistics for 10044 include Coler Nursing and Roosevelt Medical patients.A NYC Health Department Spokesperson replied:
Deaths are recorded by ZIP code of residence, not by the hospital in which the event occurred. If they are residents of the nursing home, they would be counted under the address of the facility, unless another address of residence is provided.So, it would appear that Coler Nursing Facility deaths are included for Roosevelt Island 10044 Zip Code but not deaths at the new Roosevelt Medical Center.
According to NY State Health Department data on Nursing Home Fatalities, 13 Coler residents died from Coronavirus plus 1 presumed Coronavirus death.
Sadly, knowledgeable Coler watchers believe the number of deaths at Coler are much higher than the reported 14.
Will update when more info available.
