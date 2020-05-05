Tuesday, May 5, 2020

FDNY, NYPD & RIOC PSD To Salute Roosevelt Island NYH&HC Coler Nursing Facility And Roosevelt Medical Center Staff Heroes Wednesday May 6 At Noon For Treatment Of Patients During Coronavirus Pandemic


A NY Health & Hospitals Corp spokesperson reports:
FDNY, NYPD, EMS and Roosevelt Island Public Safety is doing a salute to Coler and RIMC staff. Thank you for your ongoing support to the staff here are Coler and RIMC. If you can please join us tomorrow.

Thanks can be shown in different ways.

