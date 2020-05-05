FDNY, NYPD & RIOC PSD To Salute Roosevelt Island NYH&HC Coler Nursing Facility And Roosevelt Medical Center Staff Heroes Wednesday May 6 At Noon For Treatment Of Patients During Coronavirus Pandemic
Let’s show appreciation for health care night staff at Roosevelt Island Coler and Medical Center @NYPD114Pct @NYPDnews @RIOCny Public Safety Department https://t.co/iow6ZBvKQ1— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 27, 2020
A NY Health & Hospitals Corp spokesperson reports:
FDNY, NYPD, EMS and Roosevelt Island Public Safety is doing a salute to Coler and RIMC staff. Thank you for your ongoing support to the staff here are Coler and RIMC. If you can please join us tomorrow.
Thanks can be shown in different ways.
Today I went into work and saw that someone (possibly a resident) had posted these posters on the bulletin board in the first floor hallways. What a tribute to the Nurses, the Nurse’s Aides, the Doctors and all the front line staff at Coler. In my nearly 29 years working at my job, this has been our greatest test. I am so much in awe of the staff who take care of our residents. #colerproud #colerhospital #nychhc ❤️
