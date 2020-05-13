Free Coronavirus Face Coverings Available At Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket Friday May 15 Reports NYC Council Member Ben Kallos - Show Respect, Wear A Mask, Says NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo
Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Ben Kallos announced that free face coverings will be distributed at the Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket (688 Main Street) Friday May 15 from 4-5 PM. Supplies are limited, one per person, first come, first served
Show respect. Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/YZQy99J1DU— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 12, 2020
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp adds:
Who Is That Masked Person?
That’s RIOC President Susan Rosenthal wearing her mask. You should wear yours, too. She misses everyone on Roosevelt Island and cannot wait to be able to come back to the Island as soon as possible.
