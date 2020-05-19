Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident Ivens Stanton Passed Away April 22 - Condolences To His Family, Friends & Neighbors
The Roosevelt Island Westview Building Task Force reports the sad news of Ivens Stanton death:
Dear Friends & Neighbors:
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the April 22 passing of our good friend & neighbor, very-long-time Roosevelt Islander, Ivens Stanton, husband of Julia Chang-Stanton.
For over 40 years, Ivens was a very active member of the RI community, as well as the RI Jewish Congregation, always engaging with everyone of all ages. He was a "fixture" all around the Island too, scholarly, with a quick wit, great sense of humor and a twinkle in his eye, with Julia always by his side.
Ivens helped form the Westview Task Force and as a WTI Director, he continued to make significant contributions to the organization. As President of the RI Community Literary Associates, Ivens was instrumental in making the RI Community Library the 85th branch of NYPL. Ivens was an avid tennis player and was a member of RI Tennis Association. He took pride in gardening, especially his roses and tomatoes and was a member of the RI Garden Club. Ivens and Julia often shared ice cream sitting outside Coach Scot’s Main Street Sweets where he had fond memories visiting with friends and neighbors.
The recent obituary for Ivens in Sunday's New York Times can be read here; as you will see he was a man of many accomplishments.
0 comments :
Post a Comment