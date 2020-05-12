RIOC Roosevelt Island Community Report - Farmers Market Opens This Saturday With Seniors/Disabled Special Hours, Contact PSD If You See Groups Not Social Distancing & Ask Susan About Face Coverings, PSD Bike Safety Enforcing, Coler Hospital
Here's May 12 Community Update from Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)
Farmers Market Resumes This Saturday
We are happy to report that the Farmers Market will resume this Saturday in Good Shepherd Plaza from 6:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Please click here for the revised set of operating rules.
Hey, Susan! Questions
Today we’d like to highlight two questions we’ve received from Roosevelt Island residents for President Rosenthal.
Question 1:
Please post a big sign: No bikes on sidewalks, No visitors, or runners without a mask. The governor thinks it is a lack of respect for other people’s lives.
Answer:
The Public Safety Department is charged with enforcing the rules about bicycles riding on the sidewalks. And although masks are strongly encouraged by Governor Cuomo, they are not mandatory as some individuals are unable to wear them for health reasons. Our PSD officers ask people who are not wearing masks to do so.
Question 2:
I have seen on NY1 and read that there are patients with Covid-19 cases who were moved into Coler Hospital, and that some of the original patients are now becoming infected. Is there any update on how Covid is being handled at Coler? Specifically, how the health of the original resident patients is being monitored? Have any of the Coler healthcare workers been impacted? Is the plan to have Coler become an ongoing location for future Covid-19 patients?
Answer:
While we do not have jurisdiction over Coler Hospital, we know the patients in the Roosevelt Island Medical Center (RIMC) are being kept separate from the regular Coler patients. The RIMC also has a completely separate staff, separate PPE, etc. We also understand that any Coler patient who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 has been separated and quarantined. We refer all questions concerning Coler Hospital and the RIMC to 311 for further information.
Keep your questions coming! RIOC President and CEO Susan Rosenthal wants to hear them. Please click here to submit your questions via our website: rioc.ny.gov/FormCenter/Feedback-8/Hey-Susan-85
Receive the Latest Updates from Governor Cuomo
As the situation begins to change throughout the state, it may be difficult to keep track of how it affects Roosevelt Island. We encourage everyone to get their information straight from the source by clicking here for the latest information:www.governor.ny.gov/news
Maintain Social Distancing
We want everyone to enjoy our public spaces as long as they wear a mask or face covering and practice responsible social distancing procedures. If you see a group of people who are not complying with these guidelines, please contact PSD immediately at 212-832-4545. Please read Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order for more information on Social Distancing Guidelines:www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/EO_202.17.pdf
Mental Health Hotline
We cannot underestimate the impact this pandemic is having on mental health. For free emotional support, consultation, and referral to a provider, call 1-844-863-9314.
Transportation Updates
Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.
The Roosevelt Island Tramway will be closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed. Regular tram service will resume at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning. These early morning closures will continue each day until further notice.
NYC Ferry - www.ferry.nyc/ – check for changes
MTA - new.mta.info/ – check for changes
0 comments :
Post a Comment