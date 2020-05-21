RIOC Roosevelt Island Community Update - Enjoy Outdoor Public Space During Memorial Day Weekend But Observe Social Distancing, Wear Mask When You Can't, Public BBQ Grill Will Be Removed, 13 Passenger Tram Limit, Mask & Hand Sanitizer Giveaway May 26, Saturday Farmers Market Open & More
Here's May 21 Community Update from Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)
Here is the latest update from New York State for May 21, 2020
Enjoying Memorial Day While On PAUSE
Memorial Day is a special time when we honor those who committed the ultimate sacrifice for our country. This year, as we continue to face the threat that COVID-19 poses to our community, let us also commit to doing everything we can to ensure we remain as safe as possible over the long holiday weekend.
When enjoying our many beautiful public spaces (the promenades along the East River, Lighthouse Park, Meditation Lawn, Meditation Steps, Good Shepherd Plaza, Blackwell Park, Riverwalk Commons, Southpoint Park and FDR Four Freedoms State Park), please remember to maintain social distancing whenever possible.
Wear a mask or face covering whenever you cannot maintain a safe distance of at least six feet from someone else.
Avoid gathering in groups of more than ten people. In order to discourage large gatherings, all public grills will be removed while NYC remains on PAUSE.
By working together, we can do our part to help make everyone safer. RIOC wishes all Roosevelt Island residents and their families a safe, happy and healthy Memorial Day weekend.
Tram Passenger Limits
In an effort to ensure social distancing and reduce spreading COVID-19, the Roosevelt Island Tram will be limited to a maximum of thirteen (13) passengers until further notice. POMA, the tram’s operator, has installed social distancing decals on the tram cabin to inform passengers how far away they should be standing from each other. Please note that the number of passengers may be changed in response to COVID-19 infection rates.
We ask all passengers to continue to wear masks or face coverings in public where social distancing cannot be practiced. The Tram remains closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed on the cabins. Regular tram service resumes at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning.
Mask and Hand Sanitizer Giveaway from Mayor’s Office and Assemblymember Seawright
Everyone is invited to come to Good Shepherd Plaza on Tuesday, May 26th from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM to receive a free face mask from the Public Safety Department (courtesy of the NYC Mayor’s Office) and free hand sanitizer from Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright. Everyone will be required to observe social distancing procedures. A special thank you for Lynne Shinozaki, Joyce Short and Andrew Kunkes, Manhattan Borough Director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs.
PSD and RIOC also wish to thank the following people for their continued generosity in donating hand sanitizer and masks during the COVID-19 crisis:
NYS Senator Jose Serrano
Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright
Councilmember Ben Kallos
Farmers Market Resumes This Saturday
The Farmers Market will resume this Saturday in Good Shepherd Plaza from 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Please note the new start time. Click here for more information: rioc.ny.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=284.
Note: there will be NO Food Scrap Drop Off collection. If you wish for the Compost Program to return, please follow @SaveNYCCompost on twitter for more information.
NY Forward – Reopening NYC and Roosevelt Island
When will New York City reopen? The best place for information is the New York Forward Regional Monitoring Dashboard, which can be found by clicking here: forward.ny.gov/regional-monitoring-dashboard
As of this morning, the NYC region only meets 4 out of the 7 criteria to begin reopening. Please refer to the dashboard regularly for the very latest information.
Reopening RIOC
The region may still be closed due to COVID-19, but RIOC is already working with Governor Cuomo’s office on a plan to safely reopen our offices as soon as possible. Please watch future RIOC Advisories for the latest information on this effort.
Tikkit Helps RIOC Help You
Tikkit is not just the best way for the public to report a problem, it also helps RIOC do a better job. Every time you use Tikkit to report a problem, it is forwarded to the appropriate department for handling. That department is accountable for making sure the problem is addressed as soon as possible. This data helps give us a live picture of our strengths and weaknesses, which help us serve you better.
Tikkit is easy to use from your smartphone or computer and even allows you to attach a photo of the problem. It’s available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Click here to get started. rioc.tikkit.us/login
Motorgate Changes Coming in Early June
Due to ongoing Motorgate repair work, significant parking and traffic pattern changes will be coming to the north sections of 5B, 6B, 7B and 8B in early June 2020. Please keep an eye out for signs and obey posted speed limits.
