RIOC Sets 13 Passenger Limit On Roosevelt Island Tram To Ensure Social Distancing And Reduce Spreading Covid -19, No Tram Boarding Priority For Roosevelt Island Residents And Workers
This morning, I noticed signage at the Roosevelt Island Tram Station limiting cabin passengers to 13 people
and asked the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
When did that start.This afternoon, RIOC sent out an Advisory reporting:
Has there been issue with overcrowding on Tram?
Will Roosevelt Island residents and workers have any priority over others to board the Tram.
Are bikes currently allowed on tram. And Citibike?
Also noticed the shoe disinfectant pad at tram station. Any info on it?
... Tram Passenger LimitsRIOC Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley adds:
In an effort to ensure social distancing and reduce spreading COVID-19, the Roosevelt Island Tram will be limited to a maximum of thirteen (13) passengers until further notice. POMA, the tram’s operator, has installed social distancing decals on the tram cabin to inform passengers how far away they should be standing from each other. Please note that the number of passengers may be changed in response to COVID-19 infection rates.
We ask all passengers to continue to wear masks or face coverings in public where social distancing cannot be practiced. The Tram remains closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed on the cabins. Regular tram service resumes at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning.....
As more people begin to use the tram, POMA thought it best to limit the number of passengers to decrease the possibility of spreading COVID-19. Bikes may not be allowed on the tram at the operator’s discretion due to the number of passengers at the time. The shoe pad is for the use of Tram staff, but any members of the public who wish to use it should ask a Tram staff member first.
As we have said numerous times in the past, the Tram is part of a public transportation network and will remain available for all members of the public to use.
Image Of Roosevelt Island Tram Station Shoe Disinfectant StationThere is no Roosevelt Island F Train Service to Manhattan this Memorial Day Weekend.
0 comments :
Post a Comment