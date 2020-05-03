Sunday, May 3, 2020

Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Adapts To Coronavirus By Going Virtual - MST&DA Keeps Moving By Offering Interactive Online Dance,Theater & Fitness Classes On Zoom

Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) was forced to temporarily suspend classes and the wonderful performances by their many talented members due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.  Here's a bit of what we've been missing from MST&DA.



MST&DA  is adapting to the Coronavirus Pandemic by going virtual. According to MST&DA:

MST&DA OFFERS ONGOING VIRTUAL CLASSES:

It’s only been a month since the doors of the Roosevelt Island Cultural Center closed for classes but Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance keeps moving, despite the current social restrictions.



MST&DA has launched their entire dance and theatre programming onto ZOOM to adjust to the limitations that have been brought on by the Covid-19 Pandemic. Students can now meet at their regular class times on ZOOM with their beloved instructors of:
  • Hip Hop, 
  • Jazz, 
  • Ballet, 
  • Creative Movement, 
  • Tap, 
  • Capoeira, 
  • Ballroom, 
  • Belly Dance, 
  • Yoga,
  •  Pilates, 
  • Zumba, 
  • Barre/Sculpt Fitness, 
  • Creative Drama, 
  • Intro to Children’s Theatre and 
  • Playmakers Preschool classes.

These interactive classes are supplemented by hundreds of instructional videos on the MST&DA YOUTUBE CHANNEL, made especially for the students by the instructors. This has been successful in keeping our students moving, having fun, and staying connected!

MST&DA invites new students and Roosevelt Islanders to join classes open to new registrants (like adult fitness, toddler/preschool dance & theatre classes, and capoeira) and partake in this fun new way to learn interactively from professionals in their home! To learn more about available classes for new students, email info@mstda.org.

In addition to offering virtual classes, the annual MST&DA Spring Dance Concert will be airing a live video event on Saturday, June 6th. It will be a compilation of all of the performance based dance classes, including toddlers to adults, performing choreography that they have learned both in the studio and on ZOOM. MST&DA is thrilled to partner with Park Boulevard Productions, a top notch production company that has worked on Broadway events and throughout NYC and LA.

DATE: Saturday, June 6th
TIME: 4pm
LOCATION: Vimeo

MST&DA’s long lasting Roosevelt Island non-profit organization has been offering theatre and dance training along with live performance opportunities for all residents of the Roosevelt Island community. To join a class and find out more about MST&DA, follow us on FACEBOOK: @mstda.org or email info@mstda.org

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:22:00 PM

Labels: , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )