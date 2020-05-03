Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Adapts To Coronavirus By Going Virtual - MST&DA Keeps Moving By Offering Interactive Online Dance,Theater & Fitness Classes On Zoom
Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) was forced to temporarily suspend classes and the wonderful performances by their many talented members due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Here's a bit of what we've been missing from MST&DA.
MST&DA is adapting to the Coronavirus Pandemic by going virtual. According to MST&DA:
MST&DA OFFERS ONGOING VIRTUAL CLASSES:
It’s only been a month since the doors of the Roosevelt Island Cultural Center closed for classes but Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance keeps moving, despite the current social restrictions.
MSTDA Keeps Moving from Kristi Towey on Vimeo.
MST&DA has launched their entire dance and theatre programming onto ZOOM to adjust to the limitations that have been brought on by the Covid-19 Pandemic. Students can now meet at their regular class times on ZOOM with their beloved instructors of:
- Hip Hop,
- Jazz,
- Ballet,
- Creative Movement,
- Tap,
- Capoeira,
- Ballroom,
- Belly Dance,
- Yoga,
- Pilates,
- Zumba,
- Barre/Sculpt Fitness,
- Creative Drama,
- Intro to Children’s Theatre and
- Playmakers Preschool classes.
These interactive classes are supplemented by hundreds of instructional videos on the MST&DA YOUTUBE CHANNEL, made especially for the students by the instructors. This has been successful in keeping our students moving, having fun, and staying connected!
MST&DA invites new students and Roosevelt Islanders to join classes open to new registrants (like adult fitness, toddler/preschool dance & theatre classes, and capoeira) and partake in this fun new way to learn interactively from professionals in their home! To learn more about available classes for new students, email info@mstda.org.
In addition to offering virtual classes, the annual MST&DA Spring Dance Concert will be airing a live video event on Saturday, June 6th. It will be a compilation of all of the performance based dance classes, including toddlers to adults, performing choreography that they have learned both in the studio and on ZOOM. MST&DA is thrilled to partner with Park Boulevard Productions, a top notch production company that has worked on Broadway events and throughout NYC and LA.
DATE: Saturday, June 6th
TIME: 4pm
LOCATION: Vimeo
MST&DA’s long lasting Roosevelt Island non-profit organization has been offering theatre and dance training along with live performance opportunities for all residents of the Roosevelt Island community. To join a class and find out more about MST&DA, follow us on FACEBOOK: @mstda.org or email info@mstda.org
0 comments :
Post a Comment