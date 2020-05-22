Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Children's Theatre Spring Musical The Wind In The Willow Goes Virtual - RSVP Now For Live Streaming Performances May 29, 30 & 31
The Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) Children's Theatre Spring Musical is going virtual this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. You're invited to sign up here for the live streaming premiere of The Wind In The Willows.
According to MST&DA:
MST&DA is reinventing their Children’s Theatre spring musical performance to adjust to the limitations that have been brought on by the Covid-19 Pandemic. This program has been running for almost 40 years and is the largest performing arts educational program on Roosevelt Island. MST&DA will be presenting a virtual performance for the first time of their brand new MST&DA Children’s Theatre Spring Musical, “The Wind in the Willows Movie Project” written by Jonathan and Kimbirdlee Fadner.
Here's a sneak peek at The Wind in The Willows with a song performed by Jonathan and Kimbirdlee Fadner.
MST&DA adds:
DATES:RSVP here for the live streaming premiere of The Wind In The Willows.
- Friday, May 29, 7pm: CAST 1
- Saturday, May 30th, 7pm: CAST 2
- Sunday, May 31st, 7pm: CAST 3
LOCATION: VIMEO
Follow MST&DA on Facebook to find up to date information on the premiere of this special musical event!
MST&DA is making breakthroughs in the production of new theatrical works.
It is passionate in its mission of developing new theatrical works in New York City. MST&DA has a talented and enthusiastic production staff, whose contributions enhance this production immensely: Kimbirdlee Fadner (Director/Music Director) and Jonathan Fadner (Associate Director), Jill Clough (Assistant Director), Kara Curtis (Choreographer), Josh Shapiro (Assistant Director), Jerry Fadner (Graphic Designer), John Dougherty (Marketing, Graphic Designer), Kevin Devoe and Victor Ruiz (Production Team). Special
Thank You to the MST&DA families for their ongoing support and coordinated efforts to make this project happen! Thank you to Kristi Towey (Executive Director) and the MST&DA Board Members for their dedication and vision.
The Children's Theatre program performance of "The Wind in the Willows" is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Office of Ben Kallos, and a grant from the State of New York Council on the Arts.
We are partnering with Park Boulevard Productions, a top notch production company that has worked on Broadway events and throughout NYC and LA. This partnership is groundbreaking for MST&DA, as they find a way to provide performance opportunities for their nearly 60 young actors in the program enabling them to deliver a performance to their families, friends and community that make up their usual audience as well as making it available beyond the 99 seats of The Howe Theatre.
