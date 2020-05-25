Roosevelt Island Protective Face Mask And Hand Sanitizer Giveway Tuesday May 26 At Good Shepherd Plaza Sponsored By NY State Senator Jose Serrano & Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright
Roosevelt Island's NY State Senator Jose Serrano and Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright are sponsoring a free Face Mask and Hand Sanitizer giveaway tomorrow May 26 at Good Shepherd Plaza from 11 Am to 3 PM.
As previously reported, on May 15, Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Ben Kallos gave out Face Masks too.
Today, Roosevelt Island Public Safety Officers were handing out face masks to those without
at the entrance to Lighthouse Park.
0 comments :
Post a Comment