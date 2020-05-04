Roosevelt Island Starbucks Re-Opening Wednesday May 6, Take Out And Mobile App Payment Only During Coronavirus Pandemic - Attempted Burglary Of RI Starbucks Last Night Too
The Roosevelt Island Starbucks will re-open for business this Wednesday May 6
after being closed for more than a month due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Service will be takeout only, no indoor or outdoor patio seating and payment by their mobile app.
Last night there was a break-in at the Roosevelt Island Starbucks. According to Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley:
Overnight, there was an attempted burglary at Starbucks where the door was forced open and the cash register was damaged. No cash was removed and no other property was damaged. The NYPD responded and they are in charge of the investigation.
0 comments :
Post a Comment