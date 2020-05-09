Saturday, May 9, 2020

Sponsored Post - Check Out Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket May 8-14 Product Offerings, Specials & Sales Items - Online Shopping, Delivery Options, Digital Coupons & Social Media Facebook And Instagram Too

The Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket


invites you to check out their May 8 - May 14 Weekly Flyer for  Product Offerings, Specials & Sales items.


Click here to visit the Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket web site for online shopping, delivery options, digital coupons, weekly flyer and more.


Follow Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket on Facebook






and Instagram too.


