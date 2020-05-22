Sponsored Post - Check Out Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket May 22-28 Product Offerings, Specials & Sales Items - Online Shopping, Delivery Options, Digital Coupons & Social Media Facebook And Instagram Too
The Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket
invites you to check out their May 22 - May 28 Weekly Flyer for Product Offerings, Specials & Sales items.
Click here to visit the Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket web site for online shopping, delivery options, digital coupons, weekly flyer and more.
Follow Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket on Facebook
and Instagram too.
Meat products update 🚨⠀ ⠀ With meat plants closing, and predicted meat shortages, we want all of our customers to know that we are FULLY stocked and are READY to meet your needs.⠀ ⠀ We cannot foresee the impact of these meat plant closings, however, we recommend you stocking up on your favorite cuts of meat and storing them in the event that they are affected.⠀ ⠀ Reference the USDA website for more information in regards to safely storing/freezing meat products.⠀ ⠀ #staywellstaysafe #beprepared #rooseveltisland
Starting tomorrow, help us help those in need during these uncertain times. We may be battling a crisis, but we cannot let our community be battling hunger either. The donation is simple: purchase a bundle at checkout in our store, and we will put all the items and all the bundles together to send over to City Harvest. This is an easy opportunity to give back—you WILL be making a difference. #foodtownrooseveltisland #nycstrong #fightagainsthunger #strengthfromcovid19
Those on the front lines are the ones who deserve an abundance of gratitude during this time. This is simply to help us say “thank you.” Front line workers, here is the easy process: 1. Introduce yourself to our manager and show your ID 2. You will be able to cut the checkout line 3. You will receive a $5 coupon for your next purchase when you use a Foodtown club card On behalf of Foodtown, we appreciate you so much. #rooseveltisland #foodtownrooseveltisland #staywellstaysafe #nycessential
