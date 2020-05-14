Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Farmers Market Reopens At Good Shepherd Plaza Saturday May 16, Support Your Local Farmers, Eat Healthy & Get Your Potted Herbs! - Keep Your Social Distance Too
The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market is returning to Good Shepherd Plaza
on May 16 with open hours from 6 AM to 3 PM. Senior Citizens and disabled people will have exclusive access to the Farmers Market from 7 AM to 8 AM.
The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market features a wide variety of healthy and delicious tasting fruits, vegetables and much more.
Israel Wengerd of Wengerd Farms adds:
Support your Local Farmers, Eat Healthy! We will have potted herbs Do fresh BasilSocial Distancing practices will be enforced by Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department and Market Staff. Face Coverings are required to enter the Farmers Market and gloves will be given out before entering.
The Farmers Market accepts credit and EBT cards for payment too.
