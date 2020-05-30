The Boys Are Back And Looking For Trouble - Watch Fantastic Dropkick Murphy's Concert At Empty Fenway Park, With Bruce Springsteen Too, Yes, Yankee Fans Can Enjoy Too
We’re kicking off summer in Boston the only way we know how: A @DropkickMurphys concert at Fenway Park, with special guest, Bruce Springsteen! Streaming to fans around the world. Tune in Friday, at 6:00 pm. Don’t miss it! https://t.co/5htA4H7on4 #Brightcove #Live #Music pic.twitter.com/Ipzo6HervO— Brightcove (@Brightcove) May 28, 2020
Here's the end of Dirty Water, followed by Springsteen and Dropkick Murphy's singing Rose Tattoo and American Land.
Don't miss the full Dropkick Murphy's show from an empty Fenway Park - Wow!!! Yes, we Yankee fans can enjoy too.
Click on full screen icon at bottom of right of video for better viewing.
Thanks to @Pega, who’ll be matching our first $100k in donations to @HabitatBoston, @FeedingAmerica, & the Boston Resiliency Fund.— Dropkick Murphys (@DropkickMurphys) May 29, 2020
Visit https://t.co/bZ7ojHjmCy to chip in.
If you’re in Boston, please DO NOT come to @FenwayPark & hang out. Stay home, watch the show, be safe. pic.twitter.com/qbcu7m88Y7
What an unbelievable night!— Red Sox (@RedSox) May 30, 2020
Thank you to the @DropkickMurphys, @springsteen, and everyone who tuned in & donated! pic.twitter.com/t0f0tsnhIn
