The Boys Are Back And Looking For Trouble - Watch Fantastic Dropkick Murphy's Concert At Empty Fenway Park, With Bruce Springsteen Too, Yes, Yankee Fans Can Enjoy Too


Here's the end of Dirty Water, followed by Springsteen and Dropkick Murphy's singing Rose Tattoo and American Land.



Don't miss the full Dropkick Murphy's show from an empty Fenway Park - Wow!!! Yes, we Yankee fans can enjoy too.



 Click on full screen icon at bottom of right of video for better viewing.

