FDNY And NYPD Marine Units Rescue Stranded Jet Skiers Last Night In East River Between Roosevelt Island And Long Island City
During the summer, jet skiers are seen roaring past Roosevelt Island bouncing up and down on the East River.
Last evening, around 9:30 PM , the Roosevelt Island Twitterverse reported helicopters circling above the East River and FDNY and NYPD Marine Units in the East River near Roosevelt Island and Long Island City.
Quite some action ongoing on @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/7vzQWLx8fB— Christoph Studer (@ProfStuder) June 29, 2020
I saw a jet ski toppled over and a few others circling near the ferry station. But that was early in the evening around 7:30pm. Not sure if that's related.— Narasimha Narahari (@nnarasimha) June 29, 2020
One of the helicopters landed on the Trump Clock building for a period, before all the boats and the fire engine came.— Wendy Ju (@wendyju) June 29, 2020
According to Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley:
It appears a jet ski ran out of gas in the East River and had to be towed.An FDNY spokesperson added:
FDNY received a call to East River /Ed Koch Queensboro brdg. For a report of jet skiers in the water at 21:38 hrs. We closed it out at 22:37 hrs. With no transports.
June 29, 2020The NYPD had no info on incident at this time.
