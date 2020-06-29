Monday, June 29, 2020

FDNY And NYPD Marine Units Rescue Stranded Jet Skiers Last Night In East River Between Roosevelt Island And Long Island City

During the summer, jet skiers are seen roaring past Roosevelt Island bouncing up and down on the East River.


Last evening, around 9:30 PM , the Roosevelt Island Twitterverse reported helicopters circling above the East River and FDNY and NYPD Marine Units in the East River near Roosevelt Island and Long Island City.



According to Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley:
It appears a jet ski ran out of gas in the East River and had to be towed.
An FDNY spokesperson added:
FDNY received a call to East River /Ed Koch Queensboro brdg. For a report of jet skiers in the water at 21:38 hrs. We closed it out at 22:37 hrs. With no transports.
The NYPD had no info on incident at this time.

