Roosevelt Island Is Invited To Virtual Zoom Meeting On The Coronavirus Pandemic: What Needs To Be Done To Get Back To Normal And What Is The Future Of Health Care Hosted By Community Board 8 Monday June 8 - Panelists NYC Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine And Dr Robert Fullilove
Manhattan Community Board 8 (includes Roosevelt Island) Health Seniors & Social Services Committee is hosting a Monday June 8 Zoom meeting on the Coronavirus Pandemic and Future of Health Care.
According to CB 8
Health, Seniors, and Social Services CommitteeHere's NYC Council Member and Health Committee Chair Mark Levine on what needs to be done to continue efforts against Coronavirus Pandemic.
Monday, June 8, 2020 - 6:30 PM
This meeting will be conducted via Zoom
For access to the Zoom meeting, sign in by clicking this link.
THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO GET BACK TO NORMAL?
WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF HEALTH CARE?
Panelists:
Council Member Mark Levine,
Chair, Health Committee
Dr. Robert Fullilove, Associate Dean
Community and Minority Affairs,
Columbia Medical School
Lori Bores and Barbara Rudder, Co-Chairs
Are you agitating for a faster reopening??— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 7, 2020
Then you need to be agitating TWICE AS HARD for NYC to build a system to contain the spread of the virus. That means dramatically increasing the amount of:
==> Diagnostic testing
==> Contact tracing
==> Quarantining/Isolating
NYC has now changed testing criteria, and *anyone* can get tested, regardless of symptoms.— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 6, 2020
Extensive support is available for those quarantining at home or isolating in hotels, including food, Rx, medical services etc. Details: https://t.co/obXQkRPK3n
And remember: if you test positive in NYC you will get a call from a contact tracer to discuss who in your circle may have been exposed so they can be protected. Process is confidential. Critical that everyone participate. Details: https://t.co/X29nPqobk5— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 6, 2020
and Dr Fullilove
Thinking about C)VID-19 and its conspiracieshttps://t.co/x0tpmmxv5T— Robert Fullilove (@ref510) May 7, 2020
