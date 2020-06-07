Sunday, June 7, 2020

Roosevelt Island Is Invited To Virtual Zoom Meeting On The Coronavirus Pandemic: What Needs To Be Done To Get Back To Normal And What Is The Future Of Health Care Hosted By Community Board 8 Monday June 8 - Panelists NYC Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine And Dr Robert Fullilove

Manhattan Community Board 8 (includes Roosevelt Island) Health Seniors & Social Services Committee is hosting a Monday June 8 Zoom meeting on the Coronavirus Pandemic and Future of Health Care.


 According to CB 8

Health, Seniors, and Social Services Committee

Monday, June 8, 2020 - 6:30 PM

This meeting will be conducted via Zoom

For access to the Zoom meeting, sign in by clicking this link.

THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO GET BACK TO NORMAL?
WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF HEALTH CARE?


Panelists:
Council Member Mark Levine,
Chair, Health Committee
Dr. Robert Fullilove, Associate Dean
Community and Minority Affairs,
Columbia Medical School

Lori Bores and Barbara Rudder, Co-Chairs
Here's NYC Council Member and Health Committee Chair Mark Levine on what needs to be done to continue efforts against Coronavirus Pandemic.





and Dr Fullilove

