Roosevelt Island March For Justice 6:30 PM Tonight, Hoping For A Safe And Peaceful March - Some Main Street Windows Boarded Up And Separate Anti RIOC Protest Planned For After 8 PM Curfew Too
As reported yesterday, the Roosevelt Island March For Justice is taking place this evening:
MY ROOSEVELT ISLAND PEOPLE!! We have been organizing a March for Justice in light of the ongoing police brutality and injustices taking place across the country. We’re calling our community to come together this Wednesday, June 3rd to honor the POC who’ve lost their lives at the hands of an unjust system. We will gather at Cornell Tech and march to the church for a vigilance. There will be a time for people to speak about their experiences and thoughts related to what’s been going on. If you would like to speak feel free to reach out or just prepare something. Please bring posters, artwork, candles or flashlights, flowers or anything else. Photographers and videographers are welcome to document. This march is meant to be PEACEFUL, but is a way for us to come together in solidarity and fight for our black brothers and sisters.”I asked the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) about any safety precautions being taken for the March.
Hope to see you all there!
RIOC Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley replied:
Our citizens have a constitutional right to protest peacefully and safely. Governor Andrew Cuomo has reminded New Yorkers participating in protests to take proper health precautions and wear face coverings while we continue to fight the COVID-19 virus. The RIOC Public Safety department is working closely with the NYPD to monitor and ensure a safe demonstration on the island.As of this afternoon, RIOC had not advised Roosevelt Island Main Street shopkeepers and building managers on any safety precautions to take.
Amalgamted Bank,
Island Wine
and Riverwalk Building at 405 Main Street decided to board up their windows as a precaution.
Music & Play Station has a Black Lives Matter sign in their window.
The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse reports:
Why would anyone else come to Roosevelt Island?— Tapan Parikh (@tap2k) June 3, 2020
finally those uptown yuppies will come to RI! @RIOCny must be overjoyed.— Tapan Parikh (@tap2k) June 3, 2020
I just chatted to two Rivercross residents in their 70s/80s who were admiring this art - and plan to attend tonight, so I say local event with a diverse, representative group of residents pic.twitter.com/H4PzffKq0D— Minnehanonck (@minnehanonck) June 3, 2020
We've been hearing about possible defying of 8PM curfew... and possible hijacking of the march to protest RIOC @Rooseveltisland Residents in the buildings around the chapel are anxious...— Bhangeri (@bhangeri) June 3, 2020
A protest against RIOC is planned following the Justice March. Tapan Parikh, the organizer of a petition Dreaming of a Post RIOC Roosevelt Island writes:
Hi All - I wanted to send out a few clarifications regarding this event:UPDATE 9 PM - Just got back from the Roosevelt Island March For Justice. Very inspiring - great job by the young Roosevelt Island march organizers.
1) A protest against unfair police and policing somewhere, has to be a protest against ALL unfair police and policing. RIOC and PSD have their own history of aggressive and anti-community policing. It is important that PSD and RIOC also recognize that our protest of police injustice includes them as well and that we are paying attention to what they are doing.
2) Police violence is fundamentally linked to control of our public institutions, including issues like budgets and public space. The lack of democracy on Roosevelt Island impedes our ability to hold RIOC to account on these matters.
3) Out of respect for the BLM movement and the youth organizers of this event, let me be clear that the protest against RIOC will be separate, and will be held after curfew at 8PM. By then hopefully the rest of you who do not agree with this action will be at home in your comfy beds.
4) NO PROPERTY DAMAGE OR VANDALISM WILL BE ENCOURAGED OR PERMITTED AT ANY POINT.
Finally, as is clear in our collective petition, this event is unaffiliated with any formal institution, organization and/or commercial entity. It is supported only by individuals acting in their personal capacity as residents or other stakeholders of the island.
More here. Video of the whole march and speeches coming soon.
