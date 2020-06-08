Monday, June 8, 2020

Watch Live Streaming 8 PM Tonight Of Democratic Party Primary Debate To Represent Roosevelt Island In Congress With Representative Carolyn Maloney, And Challengers Suraj Patel, Lauren Ashcraft & Pete Harrison


Empire State Indivisible is hosting a Democratic Party Primary Congressional 12 District (which includes Roosevelt Island) Debate this evening:
Mon, June 8, 2020

8:00 PM – 9:30 PM EDT

Leading up to the June 23rd Primary Elections, Empire State Indivisible will be hosting a candidate debate for New York's 12th Congressional moderated by Ben Max of the Gotham Gazette. Join to hear from candidates Representative Carolyn Maloney, Pete Harrison, Suraj Patel, and Lauren Ashcraft.

Due to the incredible interest in the event, we will live streaming the event directly on our Facebook page and our twitter account to allow for the most amount of views.

More info on the candidates at their web sites:

Incumbent Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney,

Suraj Patel,

Lauren Ashcraft

and

Pete Harrison.

Here are the links: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireStateIndivisible/ and https://twitter.com/es_indivisible to watch the debate.

