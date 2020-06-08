Watch Live Streaming 8 PM Tonight Of Democratic Party Primary Debate To Represent Roosevelt Island In Congress With Representative Carolyn Maloney, And Challengers Suraj Patel, Lauren Ashcraft & Pete Harrison
Happening tonight - join us, especially if you live in NY-12— Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) June 8, 2020
Debate will stream here: https://t.co/YTVfjrubYe pic.twitter.com/k8zMvJoG8W
Empire State Indivisible is hosting a Democratic Party Primary Congressional 12 District (which includes Roosevelt Island) Debate this evening:
Mon, June 8, 2020
8:00 PM – 9:30 PM EDT
Leading up to the June 23rd Primary Elections, Empire State Indivisible will be hosting a candidate debate for New York's 12th Congressional moderated by Ben Max of the Gotham Gazette. Join to hear from candidates Representative Carolyn Maloney, Pete Harrison, Suraj Patel, and Lauren Ashcraft.
Due to the incredible interest in the event, we will live streaming the event directly on our Facebook page and our twitter account to allow for the most amount of views.
Here are the links: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireStateIndivisible/ and https://twitter.com/es_indivisible.
More info on the candidates at their web sites:
Incumbent Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney,
ICYMI: I’ve compiled a growing list of the proposals I support to combat the police brutality crisis.— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) June 8, 2020
For more information and updates, visit my website here: https://t.co/LpZQetRGtp
Suraj Patel,
I believe in:— Suraj Patel #BlackLivesMatter (@surajpatelnyc) June 8, 2020
✅Defunding ICE
✅Medicare For All
✅Criminal Justice Reform
✅LGBTQA+ Equality
✅Protecting Sex Workers
✅Police Demilitarization, Defunding
✅A Green New Deal
✅Universal Child Dividend
✅No Corporate PAC Money
The NY primary is June 23rd. Join me.
Lauren Ashcraft
Defunding the police does NOT mean lawlessness. It means not handing the police a huge budget, military weapons and equipment, and sending them to train on violent techniques in other countries.— Lauren Ashcraft for NY-12🌹 (@VoteAshcraft) June 8, 2020
Instead, we can use that money on restorative justice, mental healthcare, education.
and
Pete Harrison.
4. Provide Safe Housing for All ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏿✊🏽— Peter 🔥#CancelRent🔥Harrison for New York (@PeteHarrisonNYC) June 8, 2020
Housing justice=racial justice
That’s why I’m proud to have worked on the #HomesGuarantee which protects all tenants, builds social housing, stops racist zoning + bank lending + displacement, ends homelessness, and bans Wall St landlords https://t.co/RBTSZY1hyz
Here are the links: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireStateIndivisible/ and https://twitter.com/es_indivisible to watch the debate.
