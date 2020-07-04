Happy July 4 Independence Day America From Roosevelt Island - Despite Coronavirus Pandemic, America Celebrates Ideals Of The Declaration Of Independence
This year's July 4 Independence Day celebration is more subdued due to the Coronavirus Pandemic but we can still wish Happy Birthday America and celebrate the ideals of the Declaration of Independence.
This holiday weekend, let’s be safe and smart. It’s going to take all of us to beat this virus. So wear a mask. Wash your hands. And listen to the experts, not the folks trying to divide us. That's the only way we’ll do this—together.https://t.co/UwNKAzL8JU— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 3, 2020
Our nation was founded on a simple idea: We're all created equal. We've never lived up to it — but we've never stopped trying. This Independence Day, let's not just celebrate those words, let's commit to finally fulfill them. Happy #FourthOfJuly! pic.twitter.com/1WrATlx8Xl— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 4, 2020
Image of John Trumbull's Declaration of Independence from US History
Here is Thomas Jefferson's “Original Rough Draught" of Declaration of Independence (with revisions by John Adams and Benjamin Franklin): pic.twitter.com/JN9DMHlpOn— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 2, 2019
On July 4, America will celebrate 244 years since the continental congress adopted the Declaration of Independence. NPR marks the celebration with what has become a Morning Edition tradition: the annual reading of that document. https://t.co/KR0cy8phgE— NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2020
July 4 is also the 13th anniversary of Roosevelt Islander Online. Here's the first post from 2007 and it's about the Southpoint Park July 4 Fireworks Celebration.
Happy Birthday America!!!
