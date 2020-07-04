Saturday, July 4, 2020

Happy July 4 Independence Day America From Roosevelt Island - Despite Coronavirus Pandemic, America Celebrates Ideals Of The Declaration Of Independence

This year's July 4 Independence Day celebration is more subdued due to the Coronavirus Pandemic but we can still wish Happy Birthday America and celebrate the ideals of the Declaration of Independence.



Image of John Trumbull's Declaration of Independence from US History





July 4 is also the 13th anniversary of Roosevelt Islander Online. Here's the first post from 2007 and it's about the Southpoint Park July 4 Fireworks Celebration.

Happy Birthday America!!!

