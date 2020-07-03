Sponsored Post -Roosevelt Island Farmers Market Every Saturday At Good Shepherd Plaza Featuring Wide Variety Of Locally Grown Healthy And Delicious Tasting Fruits, Vegetables & Much More - Social Distancing Rules Maintained
The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market is open every Saturday, including the Fourth Of July, at Good Shepherd Plaza
from 6 AM to 3 PM rain or shine.
The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market features a wide variety of Locally Grown, Healthy and Delicious tasting fruits, vegetables and much more.
Israel Wengerd of Wengerd Farms adds:
Come to the Farmers Market. It's an exciting time of the season for local homegrown fruits and vegetables.Social Distancing practices will be maintained by Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department and Market Staff. Face Coverings are required to enter the Farmers Market and gloves will be given out before entering.
Support your Local Farmers, Eat Healthy!
The Farmers Market accepts credit and EBT cards for payment too.
0 comments :
Post a Comment